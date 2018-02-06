Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 8-14, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 16th St. and Wisconsin Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

A Mother’s Voice @ Neighborhood House of Milwaukee (2819 W. Richardson Place), 2-3:30 p.m.

The Frank Ziedler Center for Public Discussion is looking for mothers from five Milwaukee neighborhoods (Metcalfe Park, Concordia, Clark Square, Old Historic Mitchell and Uptown) to participate in an input group regarding crime and violence. Participants will receive a $10 stipend. Email office@zeidlercenter.org or call 414-239-8555 for more information.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Joe Biden: American Promise Tour @ The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on tour promoting his new book Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose. On this tour, Biden is looking to create a dialogue that will “go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 280-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most.”

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Diversifying Our Bench: The Road to Judgeship @ Husch Blackwell (555 E. Wells St.), 5:15-7:30 p.m.

In this panel discussion, Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Pedro Colon, Eastern District of Wisconsin, U. S. District Court magistrate judge Nancy Joseph, City of Milwaukee Municipal Court judge Derek Mosley, Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Carolina Stark, Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Glenn Yamahiro and political consultant Sachin Chheda will discuss how to pursue judgeship with the long-term goal of increasing diversity on the bench.

Redlining, Racism and Reflection Part One with Reggie Jackson @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 7-8:30 p.m.

Reggie Jackson, head griot at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, will discuss the history of redlining in Milwaukee and its impact on the city. He will also discuss the D-5 sector, which was considered a “negro slum” and area for “lesser” Jews.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.