Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 17-23, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Sixth District Town Hall Meeting @ Bader Philanthropies (3300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), 5:30-7 p.m.

Sixth District Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, along with a number of representatives from various city departments will come together to address concerns and answer questions residents may have. The 2018 Dr. James G. White Sixth District Difference Makers will also be recognized at the meeting.

Town Hall Meeting @ South Milwaukee Public Library (1907 10th Ave., South Milwaukee), 6-7:30 p.m.

Steven Shea, Milwaukee County Supervisor representing the Eighth District, will host a town hall meeting at the South Milwaukee Public Library to give constituents a chance to discuss the issues that are most important to them.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 92nd Street and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, Jan. 20

35th-Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration @ the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.), 1-3 p.m.

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will host its 35th-Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration, making Milwaukee and Atlanta the only cities that have celebrated King’s birthday every year since 1984. Programming will consist of local young people interpreting his words through an art, speech and writing contest.

Monday, Jan. 21

Working Moms of Milwaukee MLK Jr. Celebration @ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library (310 W. Locust St.), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The King library branch will host a day dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of its namesake. Activities include poetry, music, dance, crafts, games and community services. Mayor Tom Barrett and City Librarian Paula Kiely kick off live programming at noon.

Keeping the Dream Alive @ The Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

In this Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event open to youth ages 14-18, participants will watch Personal Statement, a film by Juliane Dressner that follows three Brooklyn, N.Y., teens who want to be the first generation in their families to go to college. A group discussion follows.

Allied in the Fight: Lunch and Learn with Curator Molly Dubin @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee curator Molly Dubin will give a presentation on the museum’s spring 2018 exhibit: “Allied in the Fight: Jews, Blacks and the Struggle for Civil Rights.” The event is free and open to the public. RSVP at jewishmuseummilwaukee.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Town Hall Meeting @ South Division High School (1515 W. Lapham Blvd.), 5-7 p.m.

Aldermen Jose G. Perez and Bob Donovan and Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will lead a town hall meeting on ways to improve police-community relations in Milwaukee. Registration and socializing will be held from 5-5:30 p.m., with the town hall taking place until 7 p.m.

Environmental & Social Justice Film Series: ‘13th’ @ Urban Ecology Center—Washington Park (1859 N. 40th St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

This month’s Urban Ecology Center Environmental & Social Justice Film Series installment is 13th, an in-depth look at the prison system in the U.S. and how it reveals the nation’s history of racial inequality. The screening will be followed by a group discussion around how to better our communities.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Community Forum on Excessive Supervision in Milwaukee @ Wisconsin African American Women’s Center (3020 W. Vliet St.), 5-8 p.m.

A number of progressive community organizations will come together to host a panel discussion featuring people who have been directly impacted by Wisconsin’s horrific, racist system of mass supervision (which follows mass incarceration). The event will also include a presentation on mass supervision in Wisconsin and state budget advocacy training.

MPS School Board District Eight Candidate Forum @ Bay View Library (2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee students, staff, parents and community members are invited to meet the candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors. Eighth District candidates Derek Beyer, Kathryn Gabor and Megan O’Halloran will be in attendance.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.