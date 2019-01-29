Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2019

× Expand Resistance Radio

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart freedom and social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Friday, Feb. 1

Bowen’s Birthday Bounce @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 6-8 p.m.

State Rep. David Bowen will hold a birthday party at Bounce Milwaukee that is billed as “a night of laughing, dancing and progressive politics.” There is a suggested donation of $32, with higher donation levels from $100-500. Funds will go to Bowen’s reelection campaign.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Milwaukee Gun Violence Survivors Week @ Sojourner Family Peace Center (619 W. Walnut St.), 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gun violence survivors and other community members will speak out about how coming together and changing our laws can change the tide of gun violence in America at Milwaukee Moms Demand Action’s Gun Violence Survivors Week event.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Howell and Howard Avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Political Edge Film Festival @ Var Gallery & Studios (643 S. Second St.), 7-11 p.m.

The first screening for Political Edge Film Festival will feature predominantly political or documentary films. The festival will be free and open to the general public.

Tuesday, Feb 5

Resistance Radio Two-Year Anniversary Party @ The Roman Coin (1004 E. Brady St.), 5 p.m.-midnight

Progressive radio station Resistance Radio will host a two-year anniversary party at The Roman Coin that will include a live happy hour broadcast and free Lakefront Brewery beer while supplies last.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Showdown for Democracy @ Hawthorne Coffee Roasters (4177 S. Howell Ave.), 6-8 p.m.

Lisa Neubauer, a progressive candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, will join Grass Roots South Shore and a number of other community organizations to discuss her candidacy. She will be facing off against appellate court judge Brian Hagedorn.

MPS School Board At-Large Candidate Forum @ Washington Park Library (2121 N. Sherman Blvd.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee students, staff, parents and community members are invited to meet the candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools’ Board of Directors. Citywide/at-large candidates Bob Peterson and Stef Dugan will be in attendance.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his ilk have planned for our great country.