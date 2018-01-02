Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 4-10, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Take Democracy Back Social Mixer @ Black Husky Brewing (909 E. Locust St.), 6-8 p.m.

This social mixer at Riverwest’s Black Husky Brewing is an effort to bring the many progressive groups in Milwaukee together in an opportunity to “network, talk about different projects that progressive groups are working on and discuss in an informal setting how we can work together.”

Sherman Park Police and Resident Listening Circles @ Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church (3456 N. 38th St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Sherman Park Community Association and Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion have organized a dialogue session with the goal of “building trust in our community among police and residents.” There will be a free community meal before the dialogue.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 27th Street and Oklahoma Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

West Bend Town Hall for Fair Maps @ West Bend City Hall (1115 S. Main St., West Bend), 12:45-2:30 p.m.

Former Republican State Sen. Dan Theno and Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project will lead a discussion about what gerrymandering is, how our maps were rigged and what we must do together to change this.

Monday, Jan. 8

Tim Burns in Milwaukee @ The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

Tim Burns is a candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. His campaign website says: “For too long, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has been a rubber stamp for Scott Walker’s extreme agenda.” He will be in Milwaukee along with high-profile lawyers such as Dean Strang, Jerry Buting and Jarrett Adams. This is a chance to get to know the candidate.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to: savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.