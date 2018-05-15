Saving Our Democracy: May 17-23, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, May 19

Save the JobLines Community Rally @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center St.), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Author of The Pursuit of Happyness Chris Gardner will be the keynote speaker at this community rally to save Milwaukee County Transit System routes six and 61, also known as the JobLines, which are at risk for being cut at the end of 2018.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 92nd Street and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, quite literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Marching On: 50 Years in the Making @ North Division High School (1011 W. Center St.), 1-3 p.m.

Rep. Gwen Moore will deliver the keynote address at this celebration of the 50th anniversary of the open housing marches. Other confirmed speakers include Mayor Tom Barrett, Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, America’s Black Holocaust Museum head griot Reggie Jackson and more.

Tuesday, May 22

Milwaukee Press Club Conversation with Matt Flynn @ UW-Milwaukee Zilber School of Public Health (1240 N. 10th St.), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Milwaukee Press Club is partnering with WisPolitics.com for a special conversation with Wisconsin Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Matt Flynn. The event is a part of a series of conversations with the state’s top Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor.

Wednesday, May 23

Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

A coalition of local organizations has come together over the last year to try to shut down the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. The coalition protests in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse on the 23rd of every month.

Community Listening Session with Sen. Chris Larson @ South Milwaukee Public Library (1907 10th Ave., South Milwaukee), 5-6:30 p.m.

State Sen. Chris Larson will host a community listening session at the South Milwaukee Public Library as an opportunity to directly hear the thoughts and concerns of his constituents.

Governor Candidate Forum @ UW-Waukesha Northview (1500 N. University Ave.), 7-9 p.m.

Our Wisconsin Revolution will host a “speed dating” style forum with a number of Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor. Tony Evers, Matt Flynn, Mike McCabe, Mahlon Mitchell, Kelda Roys, Kathleen Vinehout and Dana Wachs have been invited.

