Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 19-25, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Oct. 19

The Black and Brown Get Down @ Arts @ Large (908 S. Fifth St.), 6-8:30 p.m.

This end-of-the-year fundraiser for Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES) and Voces De La Frontera will include delicious food, entertainment, raffle prizes and items for sale. All proceeds will go towards YES and their current campaigns.

Blue Bash @ J&B’s Blue Ribbon (5230 W. Bluemound Road), 7-11 p.m.

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee’s annual celebration of democratic values will include a special solo performance by Christopher Porterfield of Field Report and a special live performance by Allen Cote’s Lyric Advisory Board. General admission tickets are $25, while $50, $100, $250 and $500 sponsorship levels are also available.

Friday, Oct. 20

Resist! Exploring Youth Activism in Milwaukee: Past and Present @ UWM Student Union Concourse (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

This field trip, which is open to UW-Milwaukee students only, explores the city while learning about events that made the history books (and the ones that didn’t). Students will meet local organizers, artists, activists and others leading the change in Milwaukee, as well as make a plan for what they can do in the community.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Reviving Hope: Inspiration, Education and Action 4 Racial Equity @ Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.), 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Reviving Hope aims to deepen our ability to work for racial equity in Milwaukee through storytelling, song, art and justice. Available workshops for youth and young adults include “Hip Hop and Social Change,” “Know Your Rights” and “DACA and the Importance of Immigration Reform.”

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 92nd St. and North Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Immigration Help and Seminars @ St. Anthony High School of Milwaukee (4807 S. Second St.), 5 p.m.

This seminar conducted by local immigration attorneys will teach attendees about potential avenues for immigration relief. The Mexican Consulate Milwaukee, Congresswoman Gwen Moore’s office and other professionals will answer questions about DACA and other immigration issues. (Also on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.)

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally is a progressive comedy show held monthly at Comedy Sportz Theater. It is hosted by Matthew Filipowicz, who has been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, the BBC and elsewhere. This month’s comedians include Ton Johnson, Marisa Lange, Erik Koconis, Stevie Leigh Crutcher, Deon Green and sketch comedy group The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

View from the Street: Grassroots Activism in the Black Community @ Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service (1131 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Markasa Tucker, lead organizer for UBLAC (Uplifting Black Liberation and Community), Andre Lee Ellis, founder of We Got This and Vaun Mayes, co-founder of Program the Parks, will discuss challenges and successes of community activism in a conversation moderated by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service reporter Jabril Faraj.

