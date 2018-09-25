Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Close MSDF Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

A swath of progressive organizations come together once a month to protest outside of the Milwaukee County Courthouse, demanding that the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility (MSDF) be closed. The groups cite a lack of access to sunlight, no outdoor recreation and several other conditions as reasons to close the facility.

Canvass and Phone Bank for Democrats @ Tom Palzewicz Campaign Headquarters (12201 W. Burleigh St., Suite 7), 4-8 p.m.

Tom Palzewicz, Julie Henszey and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host a weekly canvass and phone bank every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. until the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election. Volunteer opportunities include canvassing, phone banking and more.

WisPolitics Election Preview in Milwaukee @ The University Club of Milwaukee (924 E. Wells St.), 4:30-6:30 p.m.

WisPolitics—a website dedicated to state political news coverage—will host an election preview at the University Club of Milwaukee. Keith Gilkes, a longtime advisor to Republican Gov. Scott Walker, and Tanya Bjork, a Democratic campaign consultant and senior advisor to the Barack Obama campaign, will discuss how Wisconsin’s incumbents might fare in next month’s voting.

MKE Monumental @ Escuela Verde (3628 W. Pierce St.), 6-8:30 p.m.

March on Milwaukee 50th, Still Waters Collective and the Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion have organized a talk around whose story is told by the statues and plaques we see in the community. The event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Black Women’s Empowerment March @ Pete’s Fruit Market (2323 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

This march, organized by UBLAC Milwaukee, will both honor the legacy of Vel Phillips and mobilize voters for the November elections. A rally will commence at 9 a.m. at Pete’s Fruit Market, featuring a speech by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Get the Lead Out Assembly @ Martin Luther King Jr. Library (310 W. Locust St.), 2-4 p.m.

A coalition of community organizations fighting for the removal of lead from Milwaukee’s water pipes will hold an assembly to discuss and strategize ways to get to a clean, lead-free future for Milwaukee’s infrastructure.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Do Black Votes Matter? @ Brown Deer Methodist Church (2736 W. Brown Deer Road, Brown Deer), 6-8 p.m.

Reggie Jackson, head griot of America’s Black Holocaust Museum, will explore the question, “Do black votes matter?” A Q&A and conversation will take place after Jackson’s presentation. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.