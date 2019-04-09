Saving Our Democracy: April 11-17, 2019

× Expand Dr. Megan Sandel, a pediatrician at Boston Medical Center and nationally recognized expert on housing and child health, will speak on Thursday, April 11 at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church.

Thursday, April 11

Toward One Wisconsin Conference @ the Hyatt Regency Hotel—Milwaukee (333 W. Kilbourn Ave.), 8 a.m. (also Friday, April 12, 8 a.m.)

“Toward One Wisconsin: A Conference on Overcoming Barriers to Inclusion,” will bring together representatives from elementary, secondary and higher education, business and industry, state and local workforce development, youth programs, healthcare, vocational rehabilitation, community and neighborhood associations, nonprofit, government and faith-based groups. The conference’s goal is to address the most persistent barriers to inclusion in our society and to determine both what is working now as well as and what is promising but as yet on the horizon.

Fundraising as an Act of Political Resistance @ Milwaukee, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Attend a skill- and community-building workshop to get ready for the Bowl-a-Thon for Abortion Access in Milwaukee. Register at bit.ly/workshopmke in order to receive the location and details. Women’s Medical Fund Wisconsin and other abortion funds around the country offer critical, frontline support to people who are unable to afford the full cost of an abortion. A strong, grassroots base of donors and fundraisers makes it possible for thousands of people to make the best healthcare choices for themselves and their families.

Housing as a Prescription for Children’s Health @ Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church (1529 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa), 6-7p.m.

Adequate housing provides more than just shelter; it supports a safe and stable environment in which children can live and play. Families are healthier when they live in decent, affordable homes without having to double-up, move frequently or be exposed to mold, lead or pests. The event will be hosted by Milwaukee Habitat and Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church. The speaker, Megan Sandel, is a nationally recognized expert on the concept of a stable and affordable home as a “prescription” to keep kids healthy.

MPS 2019 World Fair@ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave.), 9:30 a.m.

Hosted by the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation and Milwaukee Public Schools, the United Nations Schools of International Learning Program engages fourth-eighth-grade students in diverse schools in learning about countries and cultures from around the world and engages them in research, debate and problem-solving about many serious global issues. Each year, these children present their work and celebrate their own cultures at the MPS World Fair.

Saturday, April 13

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of 51st Street and Silver Spring Drive, noon.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin 2019 Founders Day Gala @ the Hyatt Regency Hotel—Milwaukee (333 W. Kilbourn Ave.), 5 p.m.

Join members and supporters of the Wisconsin Democratic Party for an evening of dinner and guest speakers who each share our Wisconsin values. For more information or to register to attend, visit wisdems.org.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee @ ComedySportz (420 S, First St.), 8-10 p.m.

With Donald Trump and Republican attacks on healthcare, immigrants, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly, progressive, political comedy show featuring some of our city’s top liberal and progressive comedians.

Grandmothers Beyond Borders 2019 Great Bowls of Fire Chili Night @ Glendale Corporate Center (1720 W. Florist Ave., Suite 200), 5-7:30 p.m.

Come and share grandparents’ stories over steaming bowls of delicious chili and participate in a fundraising auction, with music by Jeff Mitchell and Aaron Baer’s jug band. Fundraising proceeds support grandmothers in the Grandmothers Beyond Borders Kangulunira and Kabimbiri organizations in Uganda.

Sunday, April 14

Foxconn Townhall: A Community Update and Discussion @ Saint John’s On The Lake (1840 N. Prospect Ave.), 5-7 p.m.

Confused by all the conflicting news about Foxconn in Wisconsin? It seems that reports about Foxconn’s plans for their Racine facility have changed every other week, and it’s been more than a little difficult to keep up. Join State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, Racine County Board Supervisor Fabi Maldonado, community activist Kim Mahoney and Our Wisconsin Revolution’s Terrance Warthen as they provide a community update and answer questions about Foxconn’s project in Wisconsin.

Monday, April 15

Everyone Leads: Celebrating 25 Years of Public Allies Milwaukee @ Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.), 5:30 p.m.

Join Public Allies Milwaukee alumni, partners and stakeholders to celebrate the organization’s impact on Milwaukee and to look ahead at future plans as well. This year marks 25 years of operating a nonprofit apprenticeship program and developing leadership in every corner of Milwaukee. The program will include presentations and music by Ex Fabula and True Skool, as well as a celebrity doodle auction.

Wednesday, April 17

Stonewall Stage Talk: Bisexuality 101 @ Woodland Pattern Book Center (720 E. Locust St.), 7 p.m.

There are lots of myths about bisexual, pansexual, fluid and polysexual people. This workshop will examine the inaccurate myths about non-monosexual identities and present the lived experiences and research to debunk them. Because they are often not accepted or understood by some members of the LGBTQ community—or heterosexual friends, allies and families—more than 70% of bisexuals aren’t out of the closet as such. Persistent misconceptions about bisexuality leads to bi erasure and misunderstandings about the all-too-frequently silent “B” of the LGBTQ community.

