Saving Our Democracy: April 25-May 1, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice.

Thursday, April 25

Racine SOUP @ Uncorkt (240 Main St., Racine), 5:30 p.m.

S.O.U.P. (Support of Urban Projects) is a forum in which community members can share their ideas for projects to enhance the quality of life for residents in Racine, Wis. A dinner featuring soup is served, while community projects are pitched to the audience.

Panel Discussion: ‘No Hate, No Fear’ @ YWCA—Southeast Wisconsin (1915 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), noon-1:30 p.m.

With the ever-growing hostility and violence towards immigrant communities emerging from places as high as the Oval Office, policies are being created that will continue the unjustified criminalization of innocent people searching for better opportunities—or just to be able to live in peace and freedom. The YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities. Join their upcoming panel discussion.

Friday, April 26

The Story of America’s Black Holocaust Museum @ America’s Black Holocaust Museum (401 W. North Ave.), 7:45 a.m.

America’s Black Holocaust Museum was founded in 1984 in a Milwaukee storefront by James Cameron, the only known survivor of a lynching. Cameron spoke daily with most visitors about his survival experience, making for a special encounter with living history. His 2006 death—combined with the country’s economic downturn at that time—forced the museum to give up its building in 2008. Last fall, however, it reopened as part of the Historic Garfield Redevelopment Project. Hear the full story at this event.

Saturday, April 27

Dontre Day 2019 @ Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.), noon-6 p.m.

It has been five years since Dontre Hamilton’s death. This day represents his life and the community that pulled together in the face of injustice. Gather in Red Arrow Park for a commemoration.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally stand for peace. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

‘Let’s Talk About It: Human Trafficking’ @ New Life Christian Fellowship Church (1529 N. Wisconsin St., Racine), 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Fight to End Exploitation will provide a presentation on human trafficking worldwide, nationally, in Wisconsin and Racine County. Topics will include labor as well as sex trafficking and how young people are lured into and groomed for exploitation—often without even knowing what is happening to them.

Earth Day Celebration presented by Milwaukee Riverkeeper @ Picnic Area Eight, Estabrook Park, noon–2 p.m.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper is hosting its 24th-annual Spring River Cleanup with nearly 4,000 volunteers joining together across the Milwaukee River Basin to pick up trash, get outdoors and help to achieve swimmable, fishable rivers. Volunteers and the community may join the free, eighth-annual Rock the Green Earth Day Celebration with music provided by Chicken Wire Empire and Lex Allen on a pedal-powered stage.

River Cleanup Kayaking with WWWK and MSOE @ Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N. Commerce St.), 8 a.m.

Join members of Wisconsin Women Who Kayak (WWWK) and the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) at the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse for a healthy breakfast and ecology seminar before the 9 a.m. launch of Milwaukee Riverkeepers’ Spring Cleanup (see above).

Adopt-A-River Cleanup @ Boone & Crockett (818 S. Water St.), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Last year, Boone & Crockett teamed up with Milwaukee Riverkeeper and adopted its river front. It’s keeping the pledge to clean up the waterway.

Washington Heights Neighborhood Cleanup @ Community Garden (2111 N. 49th St.), 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash that accumulated over the winter throughout this Milwaukee neighborhood. Schedules are flexible; help for as long as you can. Rakes, trash pickers, nitrile gloves, trash buckets and bags will be furnished, and coffee, bottled water and cookies will be provided.

Sunday, April 28

Workers Memorial Day @ Zeidler Union Square (301 W. Michigan St.), 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Every year on April 28, the AFL-CIO observes Workers Memorial Day to remember those who were injured or killed on the job and to renew efforts for safe workplaces. Join the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, Waukesha County Labor Council and WisCOSH at a ceremony commemorating Workers Memorial Day.

Monday, April 29

Film Screening: ‘The Pursuit’ @ Marcus Southgate Cinema (3330 S. 30th St.), 7 p.m.

Professional musician turned economist Arthur Brooks travels around the globe in search of an answer to the question of how we can best help to lift up the world—starting with those at the margins of society? His journey takes him through the streets of Mumbai, India, a town in Kentucky left behind by the global economy, a New York homeless shelter, a Barcelona, Spain, street protest and a Himalayan Buddhist monastery.

2019 Diversity Counsel Program @ the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.), 8 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

How do we proactively address gender diversity in the workplace? This opportunity offers guidance for leading a practice, your firm or your community into becoming a more welcoming, all-encompassing place. Hear practical, straightforward advice from lawyers as they share their strategies for increasing diversity and inclusivity.

Tuesday, April 30

Gov. Tony Evers speaks at the Newsmaker Luncheon @ Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Fourth St.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Gov. Evers will be the featured speaker at the Newsmaker Luncheon, hosted jointly by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com.

Film Screening: ‘Citizen Jane’ @ East Library (2320 N. Cramer St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

Jane Jacobs, author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities, helped change the way we look at urban living. Citizen Jane focuses on Jacobs’ most consequential battle in the 1960s, when she went up against a ruthless New York City power broker—and won. This free screening marks the beginning of 2019 Jane’s Walk MKE, a month of free resident-led neighborhood tours and explorations throughout Milwaukee.

Wednesday, May 1

Politely Angry Tour—Milwaukee @ Puddler’s Hall (2461 S. St. Clair St.), 8 p.m.

Comedian Krish Mohan explores various social, political and philosophical issues, such as war culture, immigration, economics and more with his quick wit and quirky attitude. Described as “dangerously perceptive and honest but somehow still loving and inclusive,” the show will make you think and laugh at the same time.

Diane Guerrero @ the UW-Milwaukee Student Union (Second Floor, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 7-9 p.m.

UWM’s Distinguished Lecture Series welcomes Diane Guerrero—an outspoken advocate for commonsense, comprehensive immigration reform. In her memoir, In the Country We Love, she details her life as the citizen-daughter of undocumented parents and her long struggle dealing with the consequences of the broken immigration system. Guerrero will speak about her personal story of how she transformed her situation into a platform for advocacy and activism.

