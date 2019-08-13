Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 15-21, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against the discriminatory, racist, sexist and homophobic actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlights activities that promote social, economic and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Friday, Aug. 16

GarveyFest @ Wisconsin African American Women’s Center (3020 W. Vliet St.), 6 p.m. Friday (and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17)

Participate in the 30th annual celebration of Marcus Garvey’s Pan-Africanist ideals through positive work in the community. Conscious music, an African marketplace, cultural showcase and an African attire fashion show are all part of the experience.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Michigan Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Bernie Sanders Watch Party with Wisconsin Working Families Party @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Watch a live interview with presidential candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Working Families Party (WFP) members across the country are participating in live online interviews with each of the six candidates. They will answer questions from WFP activists about their vision, values and records.

The Big Clean MKE @ Fondy Food Center (2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave.), 9 a.m.

Clean-up volunteers, residents and local neighborhood organizations are working together across 11 aldermanic districts for the Big Clean MKE in memory of Milwaukee city worker Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz. All supplies will be provided, and volunteers will receive a free “Big Clean MKE” t-shirt. Things will kick off with a press conference at Fondy Food Center starting at 9 a.m., followed by The Big Clean citywide clean up from 9:30 a.m.-noon.

Monday, Aug. 19

Milwaukee County 2020 Budget Open House @ Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W. Vliet St.), 6 p.m.

Listen to and ask questions of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Milwaukee County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson and others concerning the county’s 2020 budget priorities. Learn about county services and ask questions of department leaders and elected officials.

