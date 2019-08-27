Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Milwaukee Area Labor Council

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against the discriminatory, racist, sexist and homophobic actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlights activities that promote social, economic and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Investing in Wisconsin’s Future through Criminal Justice Reform @ Brown Deer United Methodist Church (5736 W. Brown Deer Road), 5:30 p.m.

This event will cover critical issues like barriers to employment following incarceration, as well as the epidemic of crimeless revocation by which thousands of Wisconsin residents are sent to prison each year despite having not committed a crime. There will be an informative panel discussion featuring individuals directly impacted by the criminal justice system and people working for change on both sides of the aisle.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of North Lincoln Memorial Drive and Lafayette Hill Road, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, Sept. 2

Labor Day Parade @ North Fourth Street and West Wisconsin Avenue, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee’s Labor Day Parade begins at Zeidler Union Square park and proceeds to Henry W. Maier Festival Park. Labor Day is a chance to remember those who made sacrifices for benefits many take for granted: weekends off, worker protections, vacation, overtime pay, and the list goes on. It’s also a time to celebrate the power in standing together and the things we can achieve in the future. The parade route showcases union members in their trucks, on their Harleys and marching with their locals in Downtown Milwaukee.

Laborfest 2019 @ Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Every year, labor unions and union members of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO, organize a festival on the Milwaukee Lakefront that includes live music for adults and families, children’s entertainment including science and magic shows, a classic car show and union raffle which has included a genuine union-made Harley-Davidson motorcycle for several years. Laborfest is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

The Laurentian Great Lakes: A Regional Hotspot of Climate Change @ Frank L. Weyenberg Library (11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon), 6 p.m.

The Great Lakes Basin has been a regional hotspot of climate change, including rapid warming of the lake surfaces, rising air temperatures, declining ice cover, more extreme precipitation events, and long-term increases in lake-effect snowfall. The presentation will focus on the fundamental science of anthropogenic climate change and the greenhouse effect, observed historical evidence of rapid climate change in the Great Lakes Basin and climate model projections for this vital region.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Unlock the Vote MKE Launch @ Hephatha Lutheran Church (1720 W. Locust St.), 6 p.m.

Unlock the Vote involves legislation being sponsored by State Representatives Jodi Emerson and David Crowley and State Senator Lena Taylor to restore voting rights to people upon their release from prison. Learn more about this important legislation and how you can support it.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.