Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 12-18, 2019

× Expand Matthew Filipowicz is the founder of the local chapters of Drinking Liberally, a social meet-up group, and Laughing Liberally, a diverse monthly comedy showcase.

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, racist, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as those of others who likewise seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Maximus Job Fair @ Community Advocates, 728 N. James Lovell St., 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

“Bring your resume and come dressed for success,” says their event page. Maximus is a monthly job fair at Community Advocates, which gives attendees a chance to meet employers who are looking to hire. All are welcome to come to the event.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of South 76th Street and West Layton Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon to 1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee’s War On X-mas Comedy Extravaganza @ Comedy Sportz Milwaukee, 420 S. First St., 8-10 p.m.

“December is a special time. A time where Donald Trump and conservatives on Fox News pretend there is a War on Christmas,” says their website. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is making this ‘war’ a reality with their annual War On X-mas Comedy Extravaganza. Audiences will be treated to performances by comedians like Ton Johnson, Mary Collie, Bob Rok, Jen Durbent, Raegan Niemela and the sketch comedy troupe The Accountants of Homeland Security. Milwaukee writer and historian John Gurda will be the guest for the show.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Education is Power Summit/Educacion es Poder @ Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, 2819 W. Richardson Place, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Education is Power is an informational event led by teachers and counselors of color, which focuses on helping students pursue higher education opportunities by providing relevant and timely resources that address the unique challenges that minority students face. This year, in addition to connecting students and their families with educational institutions and community, Education is Power/Educacion es Poder will also host a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) renewal workshop led by Milwaukee attorney Michelle Velazquez.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Friends of Lakeshore State Park Annual Meeting @ 500 N. Harbor Drive, 5-7 p.m.

Lakeshore Park is one of Milwaukee’s year-round gems, the urban lakefront destination for environmental and freshwater education, conservation and recreation. The non-profit Friends of Lakeshore park raise funds for and participate in educational programming, events, infrastructure and marketing. Through these efforts, they hope to build memberships and strategic alliances to succeed in their goals. If you want to attend, make sure to RSVP for this event.

Transportation Consumer Advocacy Team @ Independence First, 540 S. First St., 1-2:30 p.m.

The Transportation Advocacy Team (TCAT) works to create sustainable, accessible, affordable and reliable transportation options for people with disabilities. The team meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month.