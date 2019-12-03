Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 5-11, 2019

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, racist, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as those of others who likewise seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Friday, Dec. 6

International Climate Strike @ Zeidler Park, 10:30 a.m.

Milwaukee’s newly formed People’s Climate Coalition will organize a rally as part of an international wave of actions and will protest Wells Fargo and Chase Bank for loaning money to the fossil fuel industry. The Milwaukee coalition brings together members 350 Milwaukee, Youth Climate Action Team, Gaia Coalition Network, Extinction Rebellion Milwaukee, Sunrise Milwaukee and NextGen WI, along with many individuals likewise concerned with the state of the environment.

Conversations Around Water @ Global Water Center Auditorium, 247 W. Freshwater Way, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

“Join Marquette University and the Global Water Center for Conversations Around Water. Rebecca Tallon (director of water treatment technologies at A.O. Smith) and Matt Magruder (environmental research manager with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District) will be featured guests,” according to the event’s webpage.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of East Locust Street and North Humboldt Blvd., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, Dec. 9

Organizing for Justice, Teaching for Black Lives @ 200 W. Pleasant St., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Special guest Jesse Hagopian will be speaking; he is an ethnic studies and ELA teacher, as well as a co-adviser to the Black Student Union at Garfield High School—the site of the historic boycott of the MAP test in 2013.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Milwaukee Turners Holiday Party—Turning It Up 4 Justice @ Turner Hall, 1034 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., 5:30-9 p.m.

Celebrate Human Rights Day with Milwaukee Turners Holiday Party, “Turning It Up 4 Justice,” and recognize the campaigns and people who did the most innovative and impactful equity and justice work in Milwaukee throughout 2019. Following the awards presentations, stay for food, drinks, music and dancing featuring DJ Bizzon in the historic gymnasium.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Delegate Informational Sessions @ the Milwaukee County Democratic Party Office, 2999 S. Delaware Ave., 6-8 p.m.

Are you interested in becoming a national convention delegate, or do you want more information on the process? The Democratic Party of Wisconsin will be hosting several national convention information sessions across Wisconsin this winter and into the spring; this is the first one; they are free to attend and open to the public.