Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 14-20, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart freedom and social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers, and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

See a continuously-updated list of social and political activism events here.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America Happy Hour @ Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of Democratic Socialists of America will host a happy hour for new members and people who are interested in the organization to come learn more about democratic socialism.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Capitol Drive and Teutonia Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Monday, Feb. 18

Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Meeting @ ATU Local 998 (734 N. 26th St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County meets once a month at the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998 to discuss party issues, priorities and goals for moving Milwaukee County forward.

Harambee Police and Resident Listening Circles @ Bader Philanthropies (3300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.), 6-8 p.m.

The Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion has organized a series of listening sessions between Milwaukee Police Department officers and community members. The sessions aim to build trust and further public safety. A free community meal is provided before the session.

Environmental Justice Matters II @ West Allis Public Library (7421 W. National Ave., West Allis), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Sierra Club’s Great Waters Group will bring together diverse voices from organizations such as Cream City Conservation, YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin and Escuela Verde to talk about how a traditionally white movement can engage in environmental issues in Milwaukee’s central city.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

MPS School Board District One Candidate Forum @ Villard Square Library (5190 N. 35th St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee students, staff, parents and community members are invited to meet the candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools’ Board of Directors. District One candidates Shyla Deacon and Marva Herndon will be in attendance.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

CLOSEmsdf Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

A coalition of Milwaukee organizations gather at the Milwaukee County Courthouse every month to picket the treatment of people incarcerated in the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. The group is hoping to eventually shut down the facility.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.