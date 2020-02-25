Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 27-March 4, 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee chapter of the Industrial Workers of the World

Friday, Feb. 28

Friday, Feb. 28

Wauwatosa Mayoral Candidate Forum @ Wisconsin Lutheran College Fine Arts Building (8800 W. Bluemound Road), 7:30 p.m.

Have breakfast with public officials and hear what they have to say at the Wauwatosa Mayoral Candidate Forum. The moderator will be Steve Baas, vice president of governmental affairs for the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Alverno Community Conference: Women’s Empowerment From Suffrage to the #MeToo Movement @ Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Explore women’s empowerment from the suffrage era to our current times in the #MeToo era with keynote speaker Tiffany Henry, president of the Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals and Milwaukee office director for Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Kinnickinnic and Lincoln Avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, March 2

End Prison Slavery @ Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 5 p.m.

Join the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee to help work on writing letters, data entry and other activities aimed at combating the seemingly ever-growing power and reach of the Wisconsin prison system.

Wednesday, March 4

Anti-Semitism Update @ Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd.), 7 p.m.

Learn more about how you can help to counter anti-Semitism in your community with the Jewish Community Relations Council and their release of the 2019 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents.

