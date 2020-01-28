Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2020

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Jan. 30

MICAH Issues Night @ Central United Methodist Church (639 N. 25th St.), 5:30 p.m.

Learn more about education, criminal justice, lead emergency and coalition, economics and jobs at the presentation and meeting by MICAH (Milwaukee Innercity Congregations Allied for Hope).

Saturday, Feb. 1

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Howell and Howard Avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, Feb. 3

End Prison Slavery @ Milwaukee Central Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave., meeting room 2A), 5-6:30 p.m.

Join members of the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee as they research, write letters and develop ideas for disrupting the Wisconsin prison system.

Should Wisconsin Legalize Marijuana for Medical Purposes? @ 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Learn more about the debate on legalizing marijuana for medical use in Wisconsin from professionals and politicians.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

2020 Milwaukee Mayoral Great Lead Water Debate @ Wisconsin African American Women’s Center (3020 W. Vliet St.), 5-7 p.m.

Candidates running for 2020 mayor will debate the lead water crisis in Milwaukee.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Third Annual Black Out March @ North Division High School (1011 W. Center St.), 1 p.m.

Show support for the Black Lives Matter Week of Action and march with youth activists Youth Rising Up to campaign against systemic racism and violence.

How Can You Help Keep Corporations Accountable? @ North Shore Presbyterian Church (4048 N. Bartlett Ave.), 7 p.m.

Because of their massive size, multi-national corporations can have severe effects on our environment, health, economy and politics. As they transcend boundaries, they are not citizens of anywhere, and too many act accordingly. At this event, Corrine Jager—with the Boston-based organization Corporate Accountability—will be speaking on the topic. She will be laying out what we as citizens can do about bad-actor companies. Blue Wave Shorewood presents this discussion, which is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30, and entry is through the northeast door.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.