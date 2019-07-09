Saving Our Democracy: July 11-17, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, July 11

Democratic Presidential Candidate Town Hall Event @ The Wisconsin Center, Ballroom A (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 6 p.m.

Sponsored by The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), U.S. presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro and former Rep. Beto O’ Rourke are scheduled to appear at a two-hour event.

Friday, July 12

Lights for Liberty @ Milwaukee City Hall (200 E. Wells St.) and Wauwatosa City Hall (7725 W. North Ave.), 7:45 p.m.

Lights for Liberty are vigils for ending detention camps that are scheduled to take place in 75 locations around the U.S. and the world. Activists and impacted persons will speak on the issue of camps in the U.S. Participants will light candles to shed some light upon the darkness of the Trump administration’s policies.

Saturday, July 13

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of National and Greenfield Avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Saturday, July 13-20

Garbage Fyre Festival @ various locations

Garbage Fyre Festival is the antidote to a week-long hate-fest put on by the rightwing (and utterly misnamed) “Operation Save America” (OSA). OSA is invading Milwaukee during the week of July 13-20. Garbage Fyre Festival organizes rallies to let them know their messages of intolerance are not welcome in Milwaukee, or the entire state of Wisconsin, for that matter. OSA is known as one of the most influential hate groups in America. Each July, hundreds of OSA members from around the country gather in a specific city to spend a week disrupting the targeted community with public parades and rallies promoting their anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ and anti-immigrant messages. The vile imagery and chants of intolerance have inspired progressive activists from Wisconsin and around the country to gather and counter their bigotry and misogyny. Through direct action, comedy and burlesque shows, the Garbage Fyre Festival puts out a message of love and inclusion. You can find out more by visiting garbagefyrefest.com.

