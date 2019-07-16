Saving Our Democracy: July 18-24, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, July 18

Drag Queen Story Hour: My Body, My Choice Round 2 @ Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This family event will include stories and songs that promote service-learning, diversity, education, and creativity, as well as reading books which focus on teaching consent to small children. Whether just saying no to a hug from someone, there are a lot of ways children should be taught to have agency over their bodies and daily choices.

Bystander Intervention Training @ Bay View Community Center (1320 E .Oklahoma Ave.), 6-8 p.m.

Bystander Intervention Training will focus on ways to intervene in public instances of racist, sexist, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and other forms of oppressive interpersonal violence and harassment while considering the safety of all parties. The physical and vocal practice of various strategies is designed to change social norms and encourage people to find ways to interrupt violence and prevent further harm.

Friday, July 19

Abortion AF: The Tour @ Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level below TJ Maxx), 8-10 p.m.

The live comedy and music show in support of women’s fundamental rights to control their own bodies. Featured are “Daily Show” co-creator Lizz Winstead, Bitchuation Room podcaster Francesca Fiorentini, Aida Rodriguez from NPR’s “Wait, Wait... Don’t Tell Me!” New York Comedy Festival star Jaye McBride and singer-songwriter Jill Sobule.

Saturday, July 20

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Capitol Drive and Oakland Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Sunday, July 21

Drop the Needle 3 @ 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.), 1 p.m.

Opioid addiction has become an overwhelming problem in our city and nationwide. This event brings awareness and understanding to the complexities involved. Join the discussion about this growing epidemic. Proceeds benefit LifePoint Needle Exchange.

Monday, July 22

Climate Change Talk: The Three Tenors of Climate Change @ Nō Studios (1037 W. McKinley Ave.), 7-9 p.m.

Learn how climate change affects us. Scientific fact is at the center of climatologist Ben Santer’s work on global warming. The esteemed scientist from Lawrence Livermore Labs will join Milwaukee-based filmmaker Chip Duncan and global health expert Hernando Garzon from California-based Kaiser Permanente for an evening of discussion about receding glaciers, global climate modeling and the long-term health consequences facing a warming world.