Saving Our Democracy: July 25-31, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in greater Milwaukee that peacefully push back against discriminatory, racist, reactionary and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Friday, July 26

‘Evicted’ Exhibit @ Mobile Design Box (753 N. 27th St.), 5-8 p.m.

Inspired by Matthew Desmond’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book about eviction in Milwaukee, the experience presents data developed by Desmond’s Eviction Lab and features original photography and audio examining reasons for the fallout from eviction. “Evicted” is an immersive exhibition that introduces visitors to the intimate, painful process of low-income renter eviction. In conjunction with Evicted, UW-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning will also present “Finding Home—Architectural Solutions to America’s Homeless Crisis,” which is an exploration of homelessness in America from an architectural perspective and offering of creative methods for solutions. On display June 21-Sept. 30.

Saturday, July 27

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Locust Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Benefit for RAICES—Artwork Auction and Sale @ Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.), 2-6 p.m.

RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services Artists) offers artwork in an auction-sale to raise money to help the children being held captive at the U.S. border.

Community Conversation with MPS Superintendent Keith P. Posley @ Mother Kathryn Conference Center (3500 W. Mother Daniels Way), 8 a.m.

Here is an opportunity to discuss the superintendent’s top five 2020 priorities for success for the MPS District, share best practices, engage in meaningful discussions and advocate for improved outcomes and student learning. Participants can interact and network with other community leaders and stakeholders as well.

Tuesday, July 30

Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Party @ Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.), 6:30 p.m.

How will your favorite candidates perform at the debate? Will your support for a specific candidate change? Watch with like-minded folks and share your views.

Democratic Presidential Debate—Round 2, Night 1 (CNN), 7 p.m.

According to CNN: “Candidates will be given 60 seconds to respond to a moderator-directed question and 30 seconds for responses and rebuttals.” This evening’s debate participants are Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders; Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar; author Marianne Williamson; former Md. Rep. John Delaney; former Colo. Gov. John Hickenlooper; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; and Mont. Gov. Steve Bullock.

Wednesday, July 31

Democratic Presidential Debate—Round 2, Night 2 (CNN), 7 p.m.

This evening’s debate participants are former Vice President Joe Biden; Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris; N.J. Sen. Cory Booker; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; businessman Andrew Yang; Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; N.Y. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; and Colo. Sen. Michael Bennet.

Reducing Recidivism Through Programs that Work @ Milwaukee Rescue Mission (1530 W. Center St.), 11:30 a.m.

Guest speakers will talk about housing and employment programs that help men and women who have paid their dept to society. Panelists will provide an overview of their program and how their services have helped reduce recidivism.

