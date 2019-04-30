Saving Our Democracy: May 2-8, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Plastic Free MKE

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice.

Thursday, May 2

‘The Brink’ (film) @ Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.) 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

When Steve Bannon left his position as White House chief strategist less than a week after the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in August 2017, he was already a notorious figure in Donald Trump's inner circle and for bringing a far-right ideology into the highest echelons of American politics. Unconstrained by an official post—though some say he still has a direct line to the White House—he became free to peddle influence as a perceived kingmaker, turning his controversial brand of nationalism into a global movement.

Friday, May 3

Demand Fair Maps @ Grassroots Northshore (5600 W. Brown Deer Road) 3–4:30 p.m.

Send pre-printed postcards demanding a nonpartisan redistricting process to the Joint Finance Committee. Show GOP legislators that you care and vote.

Saturday, May 4

Re-imagining Villard Forward @ Villard Square Library (5190 N. 35th St.) 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Momentum is building as the Villard Avenue business corridor is currently being revitalized. However, this cannot be done without input directly from current and former residents, businesses, and our community partners. You are invited to come out and join your fellow neighbors in re-imagining Villard Avenue.

Saturday, May 4

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 19th St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. 11–11:45 a.m. (EARLY TIME in deference to the Annual Luncheon of the United Nations Association)

Every Saturday concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Sunday, May 5

Metro Milwaukee Has the Most Segregated Housing in the Country. Why? @ Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire St.) 2:30-5 p.m.

Who is perpetuating the situation? What can we do to change it? Is this who we really are? Reggie Jackson, Head Griot of the Black Holocaust Museum, gives insight into the past, present and possible future of Milwaukee housing in the city and suburbs.

133rd Anniversary of the Bay View Tragedy @ Historical Marker 275 (corner of S. Superior Street and E. Russell Ave.) 3-5 p.m.

On the Fifth of May 1886, thousands of Milwaukee workers marched peacefully on the huge Bay View Rolling Mills as part of a nationwide effort to bring about the eight-hour day. When the marchers were 200 yards away, the State Militia fired, killing seven. This was the bloodiest labor disturbance in Wisconsin's history and began a new struggle for a more humane workplace and just society.

Brew City Safari/Jane's Walk: East to West Night Hike @ The Calling (931 E. Wisconsin Ave.) 3:30-7 a.m.

Is a city still a city when you take away the people? Does it have the same solitude as an empty forest? Come explore Milwaukee's empty streets at night to find out. From the commercial Downtown area to the industrial South Side and the natural space of the Menomonee Valley, see what our sleeping silent city has to offer.

Jane’s Walk seeks to embody urban activist Jane Jacobs’ legacy by organizing free, citizen-led neighborhood explorations and building community connections through observation and dialogue, education and storytelling, and collectively reimagining and changing the places in which Milwaukeeans live, work and play.

Monday, May 6

Plastic Free MKE Meeting @ Urban Ecology Center, Riverside Park (1500 E. Park Place) 6-7 p.m.

Anyone interested in reducing single-use plastics in Milwaukee is welcome. The main focus of this meeting will be to match volunteers up with tasks for the group that will further the cause.

‘Citizen Jane’ (film) @ Brown Deer Library (5600 W. Bradley Road, Brown Deer) 4-6 p.m. (Also Tuesday at Milwaukee Public Library Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., 6-8 p.m.)

Jane Jacobs, author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities, helped change the way we look at urban living. Citizen Jane focuses on Jacobs’ most consequential battle in the 1960s, when she went up against a ruthless New York City power broker—and won.

