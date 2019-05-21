Saving Our Democracy: May 23-29, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, May 23

GREEN OUT MPS Central Office to Demand a Better Budget @ Milwaukee Public Schools Central Office Building, 5225 W. Vliet St.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) education workers packed the district’s central office to testify to the school board how they can amend the budget so it respects all MPS students and employees. Attend this meeting to make sure the final budget includes concerns and proposals from Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA) workers.

Saturday, May 25

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Lafayette Hill Road, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Sunday, May 26

Peace Through Music @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 1001 E. Locust St., 7-10 p.m.

This is Linneman’s 18th annual benefit to end handgun violence. A celebration of the music of John Lennon performed by local artists and a silent auction are part of this event. All donations will benefit the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE).

Wednesday, May 29

Reception for John Chisholm @ Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., 5-7 p.m.

Join leaders from across Milwaukee County in supporting John Chisholm—Milwaukee County’s progressive district attorney who works for social and economic justice—to build a safer, more equitable community for all.

Transforming Youth Justice in Milwaukee @ Destiny High School, 7210 N. 76th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Engage with Milwaukee’s Youth Justice Movement and utilize the City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Blueprint for Peace. This is a community-driven event where neighbors, friends and colleagues will design a new approach to youth justice that centers on the health and wellbeing of all members of the community. (also on Thursday, May 30)

