Saving Our Democracy: May 30-June 5, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, May 30

Human Rights Campaign Milwaukee Volunteer Open House @ MobCraft Beer (505 S. Fifth. St.), 6:30-8 p.m.

Members of the Milwaukee Steering Committee and Human Rights Campaign staff will be on hand to share upcoming volunteer activities and leadership opportunities for those looking to step up and join HRC in the fight for equality.

Friday, May 31

Green New Deal Milwaukee Fundraiser @ Freight 38 (838 S. First St.), 6-10 p.m.

Our communities, our city and our state need to be more proactive in making sure our planet is sustainable. The issue disproportionally affects communities of color. Green New Deal is a fundraiser for Milwaukee’s campaign on Economic Justice and Jobs. Come and learn about the campaign and opportunities on how to get involved. Hosted by Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin.

Saturday, June 1

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of National Avenue and Cesar Chavez Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Guns Down Miltown Peace Park Party @ The Peace Park and Garden (2904 N. Fifth St.), noon

Fed up with the gun violence in our community? So is the Milwaukee-founded Cease Fire Movement for Communities Across America. Guns Down Miltown seeks a gun-violence free life and call for a city-wide cease fire. Proceeds will be used for youth programs in the city of Milwaukee.

Tuesday, June 4

Domestic Human Trafficking 101 and Volunteer Training @ New Berlin Public Library (15105 W. Library Lane), 6:30-8 p.m.

It happens in all 72 counties of Wisconsin. What is domestic human trafficking? Who is being trafficked? Why do the victims not run away? Why do they need special attention? Can we help them find a new job? Organized by the Redeem and Restore Center.

