Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 10-16, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration and others who seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Oct. 10

On the Table MKE: Activating Civic Engagement through the Arts @ Nō Studios, 1037 W. McKinley Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

With the 2020 election and the census quickly approaching, community leaders will be asking important questions. This event will ask those attending, as stated on their event page, “How can arts programming bring energy and inspiration to your efforts, and how can the arts community build more robust partnerships with social justice organizations?” On the Table MKE is hosted by Artists Working in Education, Inc., Leaders Igniting Transformation, Imagine MKE, Nō Studios and Wisconsin Voices. The event is free.

On The Table: Green Cities and Environmental Justice & Equity @ Urban Ecology Center Washington Park, 1859 N. 40th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Amid a warming planet and national political gridlock, environmental activists are advocating for local environmental policies that will improve our urban quality of life,” begins the press release on the Urban Ecology Center’s website. Questions that will be discussed at this event, as listed on the Urban Ecology Center’s website, include, “How does institutional racism affect environmental issues in communities of color, and how can we overcome invisible biases and build an environmental movement that is inclusive, welcoming and embraces diverse voices in leadership?” The event is free.

Friday, Oct. 11

Coalition to March on the DNC Meeting and March @ Milwaukee City Hall, 200 E. Wells St., 5 p.m.

The Coalition to March on the DNC is calling for an initial meeting of delegates from various organizations. This coalition will march on the first day of the Democratic National Convention. The Coalition to March on the DNC is a nationwide partnership of left-leaning groups that works with several local like-minded organizations and activists. In general, the coalition is fighting for workers’ rights, preventing harmful climate change and other progressive issues.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of N. 51st Blvd. and W. Silver Spring Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County Public Forum: Why We Should Abolish the Electoral College @ Summit Place, 6737 W. Washington St., West Allis, 9:30 a.m.

The League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County will present its position in favor of abolishing the Electoral College at a Public Issues Forum. “The League of Women Voters began advocating for the abolishment of the Electoral College in 1970,” says Peggy Creer, president of the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County. “We believe the election of the president and vice president by direct popular vote is essential to our representative government.” Creer said this is a nonpartisan issue, and the position is gaining support among voters.

Monday, Oct. 14

Indigenous Peoples Park Dedication @ Indigenous Peoples Park, 7301 W. Courtland Ave., 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Columbus Park is being renamed as Indigenous Peoples Park. Mayor Tom Barrett and students who formed a petition to change the name will speak. There will be an opening prayer, singing and a drum circle.