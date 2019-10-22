Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 24-30, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration and others who seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Oct. 24

CLOSEmsdf October Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse, 901 N. Ninth St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

CLOSEmsdf is a community activist group aiming to close the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility (MSDF). It holds monthly pickets in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Petitioners hold signs and pass out pamphlets about why they believe the MSDF should close.

MICAH annual meeting, “MICAH: Running the Race to Justice” @ Bayshore Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Hampton Ave., 6-8 p.m.

Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) was founded in 1988. It is a multi-racial and interfaith organization committed to work on issues of the greatest importance to the residents of the city and the county of Milwaukee. Initiatives discussed at the meeting will include The Coalition on the Lead Emergency, the “Unlock the Vote Campaign,” Milwaukee’s public school system and more.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Community Brainstorming Breakfast Forum @ Wisconsin African American Women’s Center, 3020 W. Vliet St., 8-11 a.m.

Markasa Tucker, the director of the African American Round Table, will join other community activists to discuss Milwaukee’s 2020 budget and the police department. The public is welcome.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of East Brady Street and North Farwell Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Child Detention: Palestine to Milwaukee to U.S.- Mexico Border @ Milwaukee Public Library, Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., 2-4 p.m.

The Palestinian writer and human rights activist, Yousef Aljamal, will join Milwaukee activists to discuss “connections between Palestinian child detention in Israel’s military prisons in the West Bank and the U.S. prison industrial complex, including migrant detention,” the event page says. Aljamal recently translated into English the book Dreaming of Freedom: Palestinian Child Prisoners Speak.

Monday, Oct. 28

Budget Town Hall Meeting with Supervisors Dimitrijevic and Haas @ 3000 S. Howell Ave., 6-7 p.m.

Milwaukee County Board Supervisors Jason Haas and Marina Dimitrijevic will be on hand to discuss Milwaukee County’s 2020 budget.