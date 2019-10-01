Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 3-9, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Coalition to March on the DNC

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration and others who seek to thwart social justice.

Thursday, Oct. 3

From Ferguson to the Finish Line: A Path Forward @ The Ivy House (906 S. Barclay St.), 5:30 p.m.

Tony Messenger, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s metro columnist, won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary for his series of columns on debtors’ prisons in Missouri. Local panelists Emma Shakeshaft (American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin) and Carlo Esqueda (Dane County Clerk of Court) will briefly talk as well, relating the topics of Messenger’s talk to Wisconsin’s justice system. Tickets can be purchased online.

Coalition to March on the DNC Meeting and March @ Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.), 5 p.m.

The Coalition to March on the DNC is calling for an initial meeting of delegates from various organizations. This coalition will march on the first day of the Democratic National Convention. The Coalition to March on the DNC is a nationwide partnership of left-leaning groups that works with several local like-minded organizations and activists. In general, the coalition is fighting for workers’ rights, preventing harmful climate change and other progressive issues.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Saturday Beach Cleanup @ South Shore Beach (2900 S. Shore Drive), 9 a.m.

Join the Bay View Neighborhood Association as they clean the South Shore Beach. They will supply the garbage bags and gloves. “All you have to do is show up and be ready to pick up some trash,” as they say.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of West Capitol Drive and North Teutonia Avenue, noon - 1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, Oct. 7

Wisconsin Public Education Network meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library East Branch (2320 N. Cramer St.), 10:30 a.m.

The agenda includes the Back to School Round-Up, a report from Jenni Hofschulte and Ingrid Walker-Henry, both of Schools & Communities United, on the visit to Puerto Rico and a report from the Summer Summit and input for 2020 strategy session. All network partners and supporters of Wisconsin public schools are invited to attend.

2019 Summit on Poverty & SWIM Conference @ Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event will merge Marquette’s Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee (SWIM) conference with the Social Development Commission’s (SDC) Summit on Poverty conference. “The conference theme is self-reflection, hope and collective impact. This year will be different, as we hold up a mirror and look at ourselves individually. Participants will be encouraged to evaluate their own beliefs and even biases,” according to the event’s Facebook page. There will be multiple speakers and workshops available. Tickets can be purchased online, and scholarships are available. (Also on Tuesday, Oct. 8)