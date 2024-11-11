Democrats Still Wield Power in House

× Expand Photo by bpperry - Getty Images US Capitol

Any American who learned how government works realizes what a disastrous setback for democracy it was for President Trump to win the presidency and control of the U.S. Senate again. Trump can immediately resume appointing corrupt federal judges to destroy Constitutional rights that have existed for decades.

But those who paid attention to “Schoolhouse Rock” also know that no major laws can be changed without the approval of the House of Representatives. With dozens of close races still undecided, minority leader Hakeem Jeffries could still become House Speaker giving Democrats a major check on Trump’s fascist fever dreams.

But even if Republicans win control of the House by a few votes as they have for the past two years, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been unable to pass any major legislation without Democratic votes controlled by Jeffries. That’s the same position of strength House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used to prevent Trump from destroying democracy in the final two years of his presidency.

Lies and Reality

Here’s the sad truth about today’s Republican party despite all their celebrations. Republicans as well as Democrats realize that nearly everything that comes out of Trump’s mouth is a lie. Trump is now the oldest, most detached from reality president in American history. Many of Trump’s supporters have always believed he’s incapable of distinguishing his own lies from reality. They treat him as entertainment as they take the tax cuts for the wealthy and run.

Vice President Kamala Harris was absolutely right to focus on Trump’s explicit threats to destroy American democracy as the central issue in her presidential campaign. The failure of Republicans to take Trump’s threats to democracy seriously is destroying their party. Trump’s admiration for the authoritarian rule of Putin and Hitler is real.

The worst advice Democrats could take from the centrist media after their presidential loss would be to abandon their fight to restore equal rights under the Constitution for all Americans regardless of race or gender. That’s the progress of democracy over the past two centuries. It can’t be turned back by a single, lawless, politically biased U.S. Supreme Court.

And it’s unlikely to be destroyed in Trump’s midterms.

Other Advantages

Historically, the party that lost the presidency two years earlier turns out in overwhelming numbers to regain power in the House and Senate two years later. One of the few exceptions was Trump’s Republicans in 2022 who left Johnson with an unworkable House majority and Mitch McConnell with a minority in the Senate.

Here's the other advantage Democrats can build upon from the political control Jeffries will continue to hold in the House. By failing to take Trump’s threat to democracy seriously, most Republicans don’t consider themselves Putin’s communist dupes. They’re ready to support more moderate Republicans in the Senate rather than the Marjorie Taylor Greene House extremists hellbent on carrying out Trump’s 2025 blueprint for destroying American democracy.

The other thing we know from Trump’s first term as president is he’s one of the laziest presidents in history. He spends most of his time watching himself being praised on rightwing television and winning self-proclaimed championships on his own golf courses. Trump’s already begun turning over duties of the presidency to random advisors including Elon Musk, the richest man in the world eager to usurp the powers of the presidency to multiply his own billions with government contracts.

Immune from Prosecution?

Who knows? All the various ways in which Trump will continue to use his criminal presidency to increase his own personal wealth may ultimately become too much even for his supermajority on the U.S. Supreme Court to declare all his “official acts” as immune from prosecution.

Chaos will be an understatement for the second term of a Trump presidency with all the reasonably sane political advisors removed who prevented Trump from acting upon his most lunatic political instincts. Those of us who have watched from the outside have never understood Trump’s power to sell his brazen lies destroying democracy to his supporters.

But every other Republican so far has failed to become anything other than a pale imitation. This will be the last Trump presidency under the Constitution. The first one ended with a Democratic House victory two years later and a record vote for President Biden and Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress four years later.

It's no time to wimp out now. The more Republicans see of Trump’s presidency without their rose-colored nostalgia glasses, the less they like him. Once again, Biden is handing Trump a robust, growing economy just like the Obama-Biden administration did. Trump is threatening destructive foreign tariffs on imported goods of 100 and 200% that could create soaring inflation and a job-killing recession again.

If Democrats can keep their heads when crazy, anti-democracy Republicans are losing theirs as they blindly follow Trump, we can begin restoring our democracy and equal rights under our Constitution for all Americans.