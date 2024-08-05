Harris’s Surge Exposes Trump’s Ugly Lies about Race and Gender

× Expand Photo via Cavalier Johnson - Twitter Kamala Harris in West Allis Kamala Harris in West Allis

Donald Trump’s constant denigration of women and Black politicians are inescapable now that he’s running against Vice President Kamala Harris. Her surging campaign infuriates him by proving how wrong all his ugly lies about race and gender have always been.

Trump, the same vicious racist who descended on his golden escalator in 2015 to falsely accuse Black and Brown immigrants of streaming across the border to rape and murder White Americans, showed up at the National Association of Black Journalists to insult their intelligence and lie about Harris’s political history.

Trump claimed he didn’t know Harris was Black for years because she called herself an Indian American. Every journalist in the room knew that was a lie. Throughout her successful political career, Harris has always proudly embraced the heritages of her Asian Indian mother and her Jamaican father.

As a White supremacist, Trump’s opinions about Harris’s racial identity don’t matter anyway. He’s simply suggesting Harris is what Republicans demean as a “DEI hire.” That’s racist shorthand for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion–women of color unfairly taking jobs that traditionally have gone to White males.

Not a DEI Hire

In politics, that’s every single job Harris has ever held, but she was never hired through affirmative action. She was elected by voters of all races to jobs that remain overwhelmingly White male-dominated–district attorney, state attorney general, U.S. Senator and Vice President of the United States. That’s a far more impressive political resume for the presidency than Trump’s election to a single disastrous term eight years ago.

That’s why there’s real excitement nationwide now Harris could break down the final barrier to reshape the American presidency forever to elect highly qualified candidates regardless of race or gender.

Trump is right to fear facing an experienced prosecutor in a presidential debate to defend his plans to abolish his own felony convictions and criminal indictments and pardon the violent insurrectionists he sent to attack Congress to overthrow American democracy.

Trump keeps repeating the same ugly lies that worked for him once in 2016. But it’s a very different political world now. That’s because Trump created a lawless Supreme Court that rolled back a half-century of constitutional rights for American women to make their own decisions about abortion and their own lives.

Blueprint for Dictatorship

It’s never been more important to elect a president to protect constitutional rights for all Americans instead of destroying them. Trump’s even worse now because he has a detailed blueprint to destroy American democracy in his second term if he’s elected.

Don’t believe anything you’ve read about the rightwing Heritage Foundation shutting down Project 2025, the plot against democracy created by Trump’s administration-in-waiting. The only reason it’s shutting down is because the planning is complete. The Heritage Foundation removed all 920 pages of Project 2025 from its website, but it can’t stop Harris and Democrats from revealing all the worst details. “Can you believe they put that in writing?” Harris asks publicly. “Nine hundred pages of it!”

At the top of the Republican wish list are abolishing public access to safe and legal abortion pills, prosecuting women who travel from states banning abortion to receive legal abortions in other states and jailing more than 10 million undocumented immigrants in Nazi-era concentration camps while they await mass deportation.

Republicans don’t want to talk about Project 2025 and spoil all the surprises for Americans if Trump’s elected again. But Trump, the man-child, can’t stop bragging that Americans won’t have to vote anymore if he’s reelected. Election results will start coming out the way Trump wants just like they do in Putin’s Russia.

Same Old Trump

Harris simply dismisses Trump’s ugly racist attacks on her personally as “the same old show – the divisiveness and the disrespect.” It’s only taken two weeks for Harris to shift the national media’s focus to what really matters in the election – the dangerous threat to democracy from Trump, the oldest, angriest and most wildly unhinged candidate in the race well past his expiration date.

It’s a serious business saving American democracy from Trump but the continuing positive news for the Harris campaign has created a growing feeling we’re all part of a growing movement to change American history by finally ending Trump’s criminal takeover of the Republican party.

It's far too early for poll watching but Harris is steadily gaining ground in the crucial Blue Wall midwestern states for a Democratic victory. Polls show Harris leading in Wisconsin, tied in Pennsylvania and heading up in Michigan. Harris and her newly announced running mate will hit all seven key battleground states this week in their whirlwind campaign march beginning Tuesday.

Suddenly, Harris is displaying political skills most of the national media didn’t know she had. Wisconsin knew it because Harris has been an inescapable presence here for months. The national media misses a lot when it echoes Trump’s political insults about race and gender.