Republicans Trying to Hijack Wisconsin’s Economic Recovery

× Expand Wisconsin State Capitol, Madison, Wis.

After suffering through America’s lost year under an incompetent president who failed to protect the nation from the deadly pandemic shutting down the U.S. economy, Wisconsin’s now on track to receive an enormous financial windfall of $4.4 billion dollars from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act. It’s a golden opportunity to create a booming economic recovery throughout the state.

Unfortunately, Republicans controlling the legislature have no interest in creating a booming statewide economy under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers won in the disastrous 2018 midterms for Republicans when Democrats swept every statewide election. The only reason Republicans controlled the legislature was their corrupt gerrymandering of voting districts. Their focus ever since has been preventing Evers from succeeding in hopes of defeating him for re-election next year.

That’s why Republicans are determined to do everything they can to stop Evers from using the massive infusion of federal funds to restore the economy by creating jobs and supporting businesses, increasing funding for public schools and higher education and rebuilding communities. With billions to fund a robust recovery, Evers said, “There’s no excuse for choosing not to fully invest in our kids and schools, broadband, venture capital and support for Main Street businesses . . . that will ensure we’re bouncing back and better than we were before this pandemic hit.”

Instead, Republicans want to hijack those billions for — no surprise — more massive Republican tax cuts overwhelmingly going to the wealthy. That’s not a partisan statement. It’s a fact and Republicans, Democrats and independents all know it. Donald Trump’s only legislative achievement was the enormous Republican tax cut of 2017. Public opposition to 80% of those tax cuts going to the wealthy was a major factor behind those 2018 Republican losses in Wisconsin and in congressional races in other states giving Democrats control of the House of Representatives.

Tax Free Billionaires

Republicans used to try to explain away their tax cuts for the ultrarich by claiming it was because the wealthy paid far more taxes than anybody else. That’s been blown away by ProPublica’s reporting the nation’s 25 richest billionaires—Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett and the gang—paid little or no income taxes in recent years.

Republicans stealing economic recovery funds to reward their own wealthy donors grossly violates the whole purpose of Biden’s American Rescue Act that passed without a single Republican vote. It also could create a political standoff between Evers and Republicans jeopardizing Wisconsin from ever receiving the multibillion-dollar windfall it desperately needs to restore its economy. Republican leaders would have to reach an agreement with Evers for the state to get the money. They’ve never done that and they don’t intend to start now.

That’s the problem with being stuck with a legislature gerrymandered by Republicans a decade ago that no longer represents the state. Dishonest gerrymandering not only distorts the intentions of state voters, it distorts Republicans’ perception of reality. They’ve just gone through two disastrous elections in which state voters rejected their incumbent Republican governor, state attorney general and president and they lost control nationally of the House and Senate. Most voters in Wisconsin don’t want the same thing Republican legislators want anymore. State voters want Biden and Evers to succeed in restoring a booming American economy for themselves and their families.

There’s a new census now and everyone hopes redistricting over which Evers has veto power can create voting districts more accurately reflecting the intentions of state voters before the midterms. But what if that doesn’t happen? Census results already have been delayed and court battles between the parties could create further delays. What can voters do if honest redistricting isn’t resolved by the midterms?

UnAmerican Policies

Exactly what they did in the successful elections of 2018 and 2020. Large voter turnout can overcome corrupt attempts to distort voter intentions. That’s always a challenge in the midterms that usually attract fewer voters. The successful motivation in 2018 and 2020 was to stop repellent Trumpian presidential policies. The motivation in 2022 will be to stop still-Trumpian Republicans from continuing those unAmerican policies.

There’s even the extra motivation in Wisconsin of defeating Republican Sen. Ron Johnson who lied shamelessly about the deadly insurrection by violent Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol threatening to murder elected officials to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election. Wisconsin’s six Republican congressmen also refused to join their 10 party colleagues in the House politically courageous enough to vote to impeach President Trump for inciting that insurrection resulting in the deaths of three Capitol police and injuries to 140 others.

No matter where Wisconsin voters live, they’re free to volunteer to help defeat any Republican legislator or member of Congress who offends them. Does Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos infuriate you? You’ve got a phone to help get out the vote in his district to defeat him in the midterms.