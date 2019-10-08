Ron Johnson is Now a Trump Co-Conspirator

× Expand Photo credit: Gage Skidmore

Donald Trump isn’t going to make it easy for Republicans to ignore all the evidence and exonerate their party’s president in a U.S. Senate impeachment trial. First, he released a partial transcript of a telephone call with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, confirming nearly every detail in the whistleblower’s complaint that prompted the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation. Then, speaking from the White House lawn, Trump publicly encouraged both Ukraine and his archenemy, China, to interfere in the 2020 election to help him win just like Russia did for him 2016.

Soliciting foreign interference in U.S. elections is both illegal and unconstitutional. It’s exactly what democracy’s founders had in mind when they created impeachment to remove presidents for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Most nervous Senate Republicans who will cast the deciding votes on impeachment are buying time by saying little and pretending they’ll weigh the evidence. But they also know they could go down along with Trump if he doesn’t stop committing his impeachable offenses in public.

Then there’s Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. He flailed around Sunday morning on TV’s “Meet the Press,” tossing out unrelated Trump conspiracies about FBI agents having affairs to avoid answering why he claimed he winced upon learning Trump was tying aid to Ukraine to the country investigating former Vice President Joe Biden. Finally, Chuck Todd said, “Answer the question I asked you instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you’re not criticizing him.”

Strong-arming America’s Allies

Behind the scenes, Johnson has become one of the president’s most loyal Republican co-conspirators. As chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, Johnson told fellow Republicans he’ll look into possible wrongdoing by Biden, his son Hunter and much more. That includes one absolutely loony rightwing conspiracy Trump raised in his telephone call with the Ukrainian president.

Most public outrage over the Zelensky phone call focused on Trump delaying nearly $400 million Congress appropriated for Ukraine so he could extort Ukraine into criminally investigating Biden, a possible Democratic opponent in 2020. It’s a brazen example of Trump abusing his power as president for his own personal benefit.

But attention also should be paid to another favor Trump requested in exchange for releasing Ukraine’s military aid. It’s rooted in a truly nutty conspiracy theory spread on extreme rightwing websites claiming—hold onto your hats—Russia was framed to make it look like they were interfering in the 2016 election by bad people in Ukraine conspiring with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC)!

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm that helped the FBI expose Russia’s hacking of DNC computers to steal and publicize its emails, is accused of covering up that evil plot by Ukrainians and Democrats and hiding DNC computers that are chockful of all the shocking evidence somewhere in Ukraine. Trump wanted Zelensky to work with U.S. Atty. Gen. William Barr and Trump’s possibly deranged private attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to find those computers in Ukraine. They were never there. One of the computer servers breached by the Russians on Trump’s behalf is on public display in the DNC’s Washington, D.C., office right next to a filing cabinet broken into by President Richard Nixon’s Watergate burglars in 1972.

Loony Conspiracy Theories

Trump isn’t the only Republican crazy enough to believe totally debunked internet conspiracies. Sen. Johnson and Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), as Senate committee chairmen, recently wrote a joint letter to Barr urging him to investigate whether Ukrainian officials conspired with Clinton and the DNC in 2016 “for the express purpose of finding negative information on then-candidate Trump in order to undermine his campaign.” With irony thick enough to cut with a knife when a White House transcript shows Trump pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, Johnson and Grassley wrote:

“Ukrainian efforts abetted by a U.S. political party to interfere in the 2016 election should not be ignored. Such allegations of corruption deserve due scrutiny, and the American people have a right to know when foreign forces attempted to undermine our democratic processes.”

Trump defends the crimes exposed in the transcript the same way he defends all his actions: by lying about them. He keeps repeating his actions were “perfect” as if saying it makes it true. Republicans try to suggest Trump’s plea for China to investigate Biden was a joke. Attempting to pass off an angry, red-faced Trump shouting on the White House lawn as a light-hearted jokester is doomed to failure.

Trump predicts Republican senators will exonerate him, and just in case any of them are thinking about doing otherwise, he advocates impeachment for Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the party’s previous presidential nominee, for criticizing Trump’s calling for Chinese and Ukrainian interference in a U.S. election as “wrong and appalling.” Many other Republican senators know that privately. Lots of other bizarre actions by Trump before the impeachment vote will determine how many can actually work up the courage to say so publicly.

Don’t count on Johnson being one of them.