Support Equal Rights for Hunters

Second Amendment constitutional rights do not end at the entrance to the woods.

Wisconsin is finally controlled by enthusiastic Republican supporters of the Second Amendment dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of gun owners to carry deadly weapons to blow away anyone they think needs killing in their homes, at work or in public gatherings.

Sadly, the 600,000 armed Wisconsin deer hunters who will be taking to the woods starting Saturday continue to live under the archaic, unconstitutional restrictions on guns imposed for generations upon hunters by the socialists controlling the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

It's time for Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans to end this government tyranny and extend the same gun freedom to deer hunters that shooters of human beings now enjoy.

The first order of business should be to eliminate the totally unnecessary hunter safety education required for armed citizens to obtain deer hunting licenses in this state.

An attempt to impose such nanny state restrictions on those applying for concealed carry permits was eliminated by state legislators.

In the case of carrying handguns to kill bad people, the oppressive safety education was concocted by a traitorous double agent who publicly claimed to be a friend of concealed carry—Republican Attorney General J. B. Van Hollen.

Some friend. When Van Hollen drafted rules for obtaining concealed carry permits, he required an onerous four hours of gun safety training before someone could carry and use deadly weapons to protect themselves from dangerous people.

Four hours! Do you realize how many family members could be raped and murdered by barbaric hordes while decent citizens are wasting four hours of their time sitting through boring classes telling them to be extra careful not to shoot any innocent bystanders?

Hunters Have More Training Than Concealed Gun Carriers

Fortunately, the Legislature's Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules threw out those worthless hours of gun safety training.

As Republican Assembly Majority Leader Scott Suder of Abbotsford pointed out so brilliantly, people who want to carry deadly weapons should be the ones to determine how much training they really need, not big government.

Unbelievably, deer hunters, who have years of killing under their gun belts, are required to have even more safety education than Van Hollen tried to “unconstitutionally” impose upon handgun carriers.

The current requirement for hunters is to have completed a minimum of 10 hours of safety education. Hunters are forced to sit through 10 mind-numbing lessons in how to prevent deadly hunting accidents including lectures, demonstrations, group discussions and practical exercises. As homework, they must refrain from shooting any fellow students between classes.

Why should hunters in a woods full of armed men, many of whom have been drinking heavily, be any safer than ordinary citizens on city streets flooded with concealed weapons? End hunter safety education.

While we're at it, get rid of that ridiculous requirement that deer hunters wear blaze orange. It's a garish color that doesn't go with anything.

When hunters wear blaze orange into the woods, they stand out like sore thumbs. Don't believe those DNR “experts” who tell you deer are color-blind. Deer are laughing at hunters behind their backs, which is where all the deer stay while hunters stumble around the woods looking for them dressed like idiots.

Hunters of human prey aren't required to wear blaze orange to alert all the bad guys they're carrying concealed weapons when they venture into the wilds of urban neighborhoods.

The U.S. Constitution, which tea party members would be happy to explain to you, does not give government the right to tell free citizens what color of clothes to wear. No wonder Wisconsin hunters refer to the DNR as Damn Near Russia.

So far, there is only one area where Wisconsin's deer hunting regulations are, pardon our French, more liberal than that terrific new concealed carry law.

A few years back, legislators became concerned the state was losing too many deer hunters, including many from natural causes. Older hunters leaving the woods as they left this worldly realm were not being replaced by younger hunters.

Instead of actually killing living things, young people preferred to stay home playing video games in which they “virtually” murdered hobos and ran over prostitutes with cars.

That's why pro-hunting legislators decided to get small children hooked on killing when they were still young enough to want to be like their parents.

It's called the mentored hunting program. It allows children as young as 10 to blow away deer with deadly weapons when accompanied by an adult.

While Republicans are removing arbitrary safety education requirements and dress codes for deer hunters, they also should lower the age for concealed carry of deadly weapons from 21 to the more appropriate 10.

Wisconsin school children as well as deer hunters should be free to exercise unrestricted Second Amendment gun rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.