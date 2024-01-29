The Issues That Will Decide the Presidential Election

× Expand Image by Elena Sunagatova - Getty Images Vote 2024 buttons

The 2024 presidential election campaign is fully underway between President Biden and Donald Trump, the one-term president Biden soundly defeated four years ago with the most votes in American history.

Republicans refuse to nominate any other candidate even though the Trumped-up Republican party has suffered major losses in every election since Trump’s unexpected election shocked the world back in 2016.

Let me be among the first to welcome the Biden-Trump rematch. We get to participate in one of the most important presidential elections in American history. There’s never been a more frightening difference between two candidates and most voters know it.

The driving issues for voters in November will be restoring abortion rights for women, protecting equal rights under the law for all Americans and supporting democracy in our own country and around the world for Ukrainians, Israelis and Palestinians.

All those issues relate directly to the difference between Biden and Trump in their support for American democracy. We all watched it in action on television when Trump urged his violent supporters to overthrow Biden’s election.

Abortion Rights

Trump’s radical rightwing Supreme Court supermajority did its part by abolishing 50 years of Constitutional rights for women to make their own decisions about abortion and destroying religious freedom in America protected by the Constitution’s First Amendment. Politicians now have the right to pass state laws imposing their own religious beliefs about abortion on Americans in their states.

Horror stories continue to mount about women in states banning abortions being forced to carry dead babies or being required to wait until they’re dying before doctors fearing prosecution will provide them with health care.

The Continuing Insurrection

The most damning evidence of Trump’s continuing intention to destroy democracy are all the crazy things he says out loud about using the Justice Department to imprison his political opponents and provide him with absolute immunity to commit as many crimes as he wants as president.

Trump promises to fire special prosecutor Jack Smith and shut down his own criminal indictments for creating the violent insurrection and stealing top secret government documents without a single elected Republican objecting. Nikki Haley, Trump’s last opponent, promises to pardon him for his crimes. So much for Republicans as the party of law and order.

If the rightwing Supreme Court intentionally slow-walks its legal action to delay the March 4 starting date of Trump’s trial for his actions in the insurrection until after the November election, it will permanently destroy the legal reputation of the Roberts court. It won’t matter. Trump doesn’t intend to obey the court if it rules against him.

Republican Chaos Now Threatens Democracy Around the World

House Republicans have tried to link their racist rhetoric about border immigration and U.S. military aid protecting Ukraine from Russia’s invasion by Trump’s pal Vladimir Putin and Biden’s efforts to reduce casualties and release hostages in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

If that sounds like an incomprehensible jumble, that’s because it is. Funding for Ukraine and Israel had nothing to do with immigration, but it was so important that House extremists figured they could get major concessions on immigration by threatening to destroy it.

What the House didn’t understand was Trump didn’t really want Republicans to win border restrictions from Biden. Trump began publicly attacking the Republican border deal with Biden and funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Trump wanted more brown-skinned immigrants crossing the border and the world on fire everywhere during Biden’s presidency to frighten his voters. The more death and destruction in Ukraine and Israel the better so Trump could once again publicly proclaim only he could fix it. It’s the madman theory of political success by a real-life madman.

Biden supports the U.S. policy of defending Israel’s right to respond militarily to the terrorist attack from Hamas but he’s also kept pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for extended pauses in combat to negotiate release of more hostages and increase humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza where Israel has reduced half of the territory to rubble.

Cease Fire

There’s a growing movement among Democrats for Biden to join other world democracies in calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The Trump, Putin and Netanyahu gang aren’t into cease-fires. Trump’s preparing his new Muslim ban to protect America from Palestinian immigrants.

It’s not a difficult choice for voters in November. Do Americans want a hateful, criminal, racist, woman assaulting opponent of democracy who will refuse to accept the election results unless he wins? Or do they want a decent, intelligent, political leader who believes all Americans have equal rights in a democracy who presided over the fastest recovery in history after a deadly pandemic that has now turned into an economic boom creating even more jobs, increasing wages and reducing inflation.

What the heck. Why don’t we just go with the good guy.