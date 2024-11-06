Trump Wins and the Battle for Democracy Is Just Beginning

× Expand Image by wildpixel - Getty Images Social Justice illustration

We have always said this really would be the most consequential American election in history and it was. The first time the U.S. elected a president who intended to emulate Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Day One of his presidency, they thought he was joking.

This time, Trump ran the same campaign of racial and gender hatred that got him elected and a majority voted to destroy equal Constitutional rights for all Americans for four more years. Vice President Harris’s fight for our equal Constitutional rights based on race and gender was the beginning, not the end.

That means convincing a majority of Americans that democracy is worth fighting for. The Trump winning coalition was a coalition of two very different groups of Republicans – those who believe Trump’s continuous pack of lies and those who know better but are in it for the enormous tax for millionaires and billionaires.

It was a cruel irony that Wisconsin was the first crack in the “blue wall” of Midwestern states including Pennsylvania and Michigan to deliver the win for Trump since Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin defeated California millionaire banker Eric Hovde by 23,613 votes at the same time Harris lost Wisconsin to Trump by more than 32,000 votes.

Voting in newly approved competitive state Supreme Court election districts for the state Assembly and State Senate narrowed Republican majorities in both houses but retained Republican control. For now, the Republican party is firmly under control of Putin’s acolyte Trump.

Constitutional Rights?

Trump’s most important “to do” list as president has nothing to do with improving the lives of the American people. It is to fire the legitimate prosecutors in the U.S. Justice Department including Jack Smith prosecuting Trump for the violent Jan. 6 insurrection to overthrow President Biden’s victory over Trump. His second priority is to pardon the violent mob of his supporters who went to prison for attacking both Republicans and Democrats in Congress who certified Biden’s vote.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

It may be foolish to expect Republicans to do anything to support Constitutional rights after Trump has won the presidency and made the party a continuation of his destruction of democracy. But many Republican senators are elected in states with substantial Democratic and independent minorities so they have to vote more moderately than the House.

No one knows yet how far Trump’s supermajority on the U.S Supreme Court will go in allowing Trump to declare his crimes of presidents his “official acts.”