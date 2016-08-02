Vote for David Crowley in Assembly District 17

Voters in Assembly District 17, which includes the heart of the City of Milwaukee, will have a new state representative next year, since its current representative, LaTonya Johnson, is running for state Senate. Of the three individuals running, David Crowley is by far the most experienced and talented candidate on the Aug. 9 Democratic primary ballot. No Republicans are on the ballot, so the winning Democrat will take office in January.

David “DC” Crowley has worked for elected officials in county and state government and has Democratic campaign experience. He most recently served as the policy director for state Sen. Nikiya Dodd Harris, who is leaving office in January. He has paid his dues and thoroughly understands how things get done in the state Legislature. Crowley’s top priorities are supporting public education, reforming the criminal justice system, developing a 21st-century economy and expanding public transit. And he is energetic and enthusiastic about delivering results for the residents of Assembly District 17. The more you get to know David Crowley, the more you’ll like him. Vote for David Crowley on Aug. 9.