Pabst Theater Group Picks an Official Kind-Vibes Partner

× Expand Photo via Kind Oasis - Facebook Kind Oasis - Riverside Theater announcement

Based on local and national trends, alcohol is “out” as a recreational substance. It’s buds, not booze, for members of the younger generation, who are walking away from shots and beers and heading to local dispensaries for gummies, tinctures, and THC sodas that provide legal—and mellower—highs. From 1992 to 2022, daily cannabis use had risen 15-fold in the U.S., compared to alcohol consumption’s continued decline.

Cannabis sales are projected to continue growing significantly, with estimates reaching $37 billion by 2027, while alcohol sales will continue to decline as more consumers, especially younger ones, choose cannabis over alcohol. Continued legalization and shifting concerns about health trends are among the elements driving this change.

So, what do you do if an important part of your income comes from tapping beers and pouring wine? If you’re Gary Witt, president and CEO of the Pabst Theater Group, you start stocking the types of products your younger customers will buy to help them better enjoy and evening of entertainment. In fact, PTG has recently announced a partnership with Kind Oasis, a family-owned, Milwaukee-rooted wellness brand specializing in premium, handcrafted hemp-derived THC products. The partnership focuses on heightening the live-show experience with thoughtfully curated, hemp-derived products, which are now available at all PTG venues.

Creating Experiences

"At the Pabst Theater Group, we aren't solely in the business of selling tickets; we are in the business of creating experiences for those visiting our historic venues and city that reflect the heart and character of Milwaukee,” Witt says. “Partnering with Kind Oasis as our 'Official Kind Vibes Partner' is a natural extension of that mission.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Kind Oasis operates a modern apothecary, cGMP-certified production facility, and an infusion kitchen, with a mission to provide safe, hemp-derived wellness products that are responsibly produced, according to Shaun Ridder, Kind Oasis’ brand operation manager.

“More people are choosing to be intentional about how they experience live events,” Ridder says. “Our partnership with PTG reflects a shared commitment to offering thoughtful, responsible alternatives that enhance the moment — so guests can enjoy the music, the energy, and the night on their own terms.”

To introduce the partnership and its benefits, PTG and Kind Oasis are giving the public the chance to enter and win a “Kind Vibes Prize Pack,” including a $100 gift card for the Pabst Theater Group, a $100 gift card for Bel Air Cantina and a Kind Oasis gift basket of assorted products valued at $375. The contest runs now through January 31, 2026, with winners to be selected on February 2.