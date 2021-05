× Expand Photo Credit: Tom Jenz

Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman’s sense of humor is delightful and disarming, but beneath the wit, he comes across self-assured, his opinions backed with careful deliberation. Norman holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from UW-Milwaukee, a Master of Public Administration from Kaplan University and a law degree from Marquette University Law School.

To read the article by Tom Jenz, click here.