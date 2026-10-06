× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwakee Episode 152: Zach Zajac

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz and comedian Zach Zajac from the Accountants of Homeland Security discuss how over 90% of Tom Tiffany's campaign donations came from three right wing billionaires and how, like Donald Trump, he recently blocked a reporter from his campaign event.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday Ocotber 10th, 2026 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com