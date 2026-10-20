× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwakee Episode 153: Melissa Kingston

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz and Broadminded Comedy's Melissa Kingston discuss how local election officials and poll workers are having to prepare for Donald Trump potentially sending federal agents to polling places, as well as Broadminded's upcoming 20 year anniversary shows.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is our 10 year anniversay extravaganza on Saturday November 14th, 2026 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com