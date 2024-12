× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 109: Shawn Vasquez

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Shawn Vasquez and host Matthew Filipowicz discuss Donald Trump's frightening cabinet picks including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the possible return of polio.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday January 11th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.