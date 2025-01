× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 110: Kristin Lytie

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Kristin Lytie and host Matthew Filipowicz discuss reports that Elon Musk might be using a fake Twitter account to secretly praise and defend himself.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday January 11th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.