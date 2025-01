This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Greg Bach joins host Matthew Filipowicz to discuss the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court race and how Justice Brad Shimel feels the January 6th defendants didn't get a "fair shot."

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday February 8th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.