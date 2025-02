× Expand Laughing Liberally MKE Ep 112

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, David Schendlinger joins host Matthew Filipowicz to discuss how Brad Shimel, the right wing judge who's running for Wisconsin Supreme Court, was caught on tape saying the US might need "another bloody revolution."

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday February 8th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.