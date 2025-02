× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 113: Syed

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Syed to discuss how there are not enough desks or workstations to accommodate the federal remote workers being forced back into the office by Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday March 8th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.