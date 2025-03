× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 114: Josh Fred

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Josh Fred to discuss Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel's claim that the female liberal justices are being "driven by their emotions."

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday March 8th, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.