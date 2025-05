× Expand Laughing Liberally MKE Ep 118 with Peter Jurich

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by Peter Jurich to discuss My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell selling sheets from the White House lawn on the National Day of Prayer.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday May 10th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com