Laughing Liberally MKE Ep 119 - Jen Durbent

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Jen Durbent to discuss how Donald Trump supporter and Oklahoma school superintendent Ryan Walters is attempting to force public schools to teach 2020 election conspiracies.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday June 14th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.