Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 120: Peter-John Byrnes

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Peter-John Byrnes to discuss how Senator Ron Johnson might stop Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill because it doesn't hurt poor people enough.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday June 14th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com