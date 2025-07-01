× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 122: Dina Nina

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian and Madison Alderperson Dina Nina to discuss Donald Trump's notices posted at Apostle Islands and other national parks asking visitors to report signs that are "negative" about past or living Americans.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday July 12th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.