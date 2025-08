× Expand Laughing Liberally Ep. 124 with Manny Petty

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Manny Petty to discuss Donald Trump firing the head of labor statistics after she released jobs numbers he didn't like..

