Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 128: Taylor Hooker

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Taylor Hooker to discuss the ridiculous right wing reactions to Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl including Turning Point USA's plan for an alternative right wing halftime show.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday November 8th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com