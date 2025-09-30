× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 128: Tim Grimes, Bob Rok and Zach Zajac

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by Tim Grimes, Bob Rok and Zach Zajac, otherwise known as the sketch comedy troupe the Accountants of Homeland Security, to discuss the Jimmy Kimmel situation, Donald Trump's assault on comedy and free speech, and their upcoming show, Billionaires In Space.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday October 4th, 2025 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com